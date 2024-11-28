North Carolina basketball fans are venting over social media about head coach Hubert Davis after the Tarheels' loss to Michigan State at the Maui Invitational. Coming into the season ranked No. 9, the Tarheels have gotten off to a slow start, compiling a record of 4-3. Senior guard RJ Davis, a 2024 Consensus first-team All-American, is struggling with efficiency over these first seven games, while bench players from last year are taking on much more prominent roles.

Despite RJ Davis' inconsistencies on the offensive end, Hubert Davis' team is seeing its biggest weakness emerge on the other side of the floor. North Carolina basketball is giving up 80.1 points per game, which ranks 332nd in the country. Fans went on X to complain about the defense and the overall lack of in-game adjustments that they believe has occurred since Davis took over in 2021.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

North Carolina basketball is in a weird spot

Hubert Davis' tenure with North Carolina basketball has been unusual. The Tarheels have experienced tremendous highs and head-scratching lows during this era. UNC entered the 2022 NCAA tournament as an eight seed, which is very low for the historically successful program. Yet, the regular season was not exactly a disappointment because the Tarheels beat Duke in legendary head coach Mike Krzyzewski's last home game.

The 2022 NCAA tournament has been the peak of Davis' time as head coach to this point. The Tarheels had an incredible run to the national championship game that included an iconic win over Duke to end the career of “Coach K.” UNC subsequently came into the 2022-2023 season as the No. 1 team in the country. This season ended up being a disaster. North Carolina basketball went 20-13 overall and missed the NCAA Tournament, becoming the first preseason No. 1 team not to qualify for “The Big Dance.”

Last year, the Tarheels showed more stability, winning the ACC Conference regular season championship and coming into the tournament as a No. 1 seed. However, North Carolina basketball failed to meet its high expectations in March, losing in the Sweet Sixteen to fourth-seeded Alabama.

2024-25 is the year for Hubert Davis to stabilize a program that consistently expects to be a top-two seed in the NCAA Tournament and make second-weekend runs. By no means should the fourth-year head coach be on the hot seat, but more eyebrows will be raised if the Tarheels continue to struggle like they have to start the season.