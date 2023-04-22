North Carolina basketball went from a near-National Champion to a punchline in less than a full year. The program is now working hard to guarantee their recent follies are quickly corrected and erased from memory after a busy week of scouring the transfer portal.

The Tar Heels are adding Stanford transfer Harrison Ingram, according to Jeff Goodman of Stadium. The 6-foot-8 forward joins returning stars Armando Bacot and RJ Davis, just a day after Notre Dame sharpshooter Cormac Ryan decided to wear the Carolina Blue.

After enduring the monumental shame of being the first preseason No. 1 to ever miss the NCAA Tournament in 2022-23 as well as losing star Caleb Love to Michigan, UNC’s future is looking bright again. Ingram averaged 10.5 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Cardinals last year. He came out of high school as one of the top prospects in the country and earned Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in the 2021-22. season.

His NBA Draft stock has precipitously fallen since, though, because of poor shooting- 40.8 from field, 31.9 3-point range. But he should be better set-up for success with the Tar Heels. Ingram’s playmaking, which his arguably his greatest attribute despite modest assist numbers, will be highly valued by a team who struggled to effectively move the ball (12.0 assists per game).

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

North Carolina historically thrives on attacking the glass on the offensive end, but head coach Hubert Davis hopes to have a more balanced squad going into next season. They cannot further sink into obscurity. Being a half away from cutting down the nets versus Kansas in 2022 feels like a long time ago.

This last disappointing campaign will need to be used as fuel for familiar faces like Bacot and Davis, but also for incoming players like Ingram and Ryan. They have been hand-picked to be key parts of this North Carolina basketball reclamation project.

Time will tell how it goes.