The road has come to an end for the North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2023 ACC tournament. North Carolina Basketball is now out of the running for the conference’s tournament title following a huge setback in the quarterfinals round, as the Tar Heels fell prey to the Virginia Cavaliers Thursday night, 68-59.

That is a heartbreaking loss for North Carolina basketball, especially because that does sound like a defeat that dooms the Tar Heels’ chances of making it to the Big Dance. The only way North Carolina will get to the NCAA tournament is to win the hearts of the committee on Selection Sunday. The outlook is not that bright for the team, though, as the Tar Heels only have just one Quadrant 1 win this season. A win over the Hoos would have given their resume a big shot in the arm — and that probably would have been enough even if they went on to lose in the semis.

If North Carolina basketball ended up not hearing its name on Selection Sunday, it will officially become just the first preseason No. 1 team to miss the NCAA tournament since the 1960s, as pointed out by Matt Norlander of CBS Sports.

Virginia will wait for the winner of the other quarterfinals matchup between the Clemson Tigers and the NC State Wolfpack, while the Duke Blue Devils and the Miami Hurricanes will meet in the other semifinals showdown.

The ACC tournament championship game is scheduled to take place on Saturday (March 11) at Greensboro Coliseum.