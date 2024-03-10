North Carolina basketball players walked into Cameron Indoor Stadium on Sunday greeted with jeers from Duke Blue Devils fans then they left it with the building in stunned silence. But before they left the floor, Tar Heels players made sure to rub some more salt in the wounds of the dejected Blue Devils fans, as they had some things to say in front of the Cameron Crazies.
North Carolina basketball scored a sweet 84-79 win over Duke in Durham, with Cormac Ryan going off on the road. Ryan dropped a 31-point performance on the Blue Devils, shooting 8-for-12 from the field and 9-for-10 from the foul line to go with two rebounds, an assist, and a steal in 34 minutes. Ryan was a constant headache for Duke, which ended the regular season with a 0-2 record in the head-to-head against North Carolina.
The Tar Heels had already won the ACC regular-season title before the weekend meeting with Duke, but regardless of what is or what is not on the line, North Carolina basketball and Duke will always be fueled by the burning desire to win against their rival. North Carolina finishes the regular season with a 17-3 record in the ACC and 25-6 overall. Duke, on the other hand, now owns a 15-5 record in conference play and a 24-7 slate overall.
There is still a good chance the North Carolina and Duke face off one more time this season in the upcoming 2024 ACC tournament, with the Tar Heels and the Blue Devils seeded No. 1 and No. 2, respectively.