North Carolina basketball ended its regular season on a strong note taking down Duke 84-79. Cormac Ryan played a large part in defeating the Blue Devils on Saturday night. However, the Tar Heels went viral on social media after firing a savage shot at their rival.
The Tar Heels swept the regular season series against the Blue Devils and the social media team isn't letting them forget it. After beating Duke, the North Carolina basketball program let them know which team has the better blue.
🧹🧹🧹 pic.twitter.com/bl1oH8p3Gw
— UNC Tar Heels (@GoHeels) March 10, 2024
With that said, the Tar Heels officially have bragging rights over the Blue Devils on the 2024 season. Maybe Duke can get the last laugh in the ACC Tournament. But for now, the North Carolina basketball team is on cloud nine heading into the Conference Tournament. UNC will have a higher seed so it'll be interesting to see if Duke can get the rematch they probably want.
Cormac Ryan proved to be the difference-maker on Saturday night. He scored nearly one-third of his teams points after finishing with 31 points, two rebounds, and one assist. Duke had no answer for the North Carolina basketball star and it showed.
It'll be interesting to see how the Tar Heels play in the upcoming tournaments. They've seemingly bounced back after having an unimpressive season last year. After taking down Duke, this North Carolina basketball team should have all the momentum they need to make a deep run. That is, if they can maintain that momentum later on in March.