The North Carolina basketball program won a nail-biting Blue Blood matchup against the Duke Blue Devils on Saturday night. North Carolina's 84-79 victory at Cameron Indoor Stadium came off a thrilling Cormac Ryan performance. Of course, fans and analysts on social media are taking keen note of his play.
The Tarheels' Cormac Ryan-led win over Duke has fans on high alert
Ryan finished the night with 31 points, two rebounds, and one assist. Moreover, he went 6-8 on three-pointers and 9-10 at the free throw line. His effort down the stretch played a pivotal role in allowing the Tarheels to take control. As a result, fans on X are giving him high praise:
I looked up “Cormac Ryan” and this popped up pic.twitter.com/F7dOZaAu5e
Cormac Ryan is 25 years old. He’s played in 145 college basketball games at three different P6 schools. And he just delivered the best performance of his career at Cameron Indoor Stadium. He has cemented his status as a North Carolina Tar Heel.
UNC is a Final Four team when Cormac Ryan shows up offensively. He’s as streaky as they come, but a couple of games like this in the NCAAT will go a long way.
Corman Ryan is a game-changer for the Tar Heels. As one analyst noted, he takes North Carolina to another level when his offensive game is hot. Ryan is not the only difference-maker on North Carolina‘s roster though.
Senior forward Armando Bacot and guard RJ Davis have led the Tar Heels all year and look to continue to do so going into the NCAA Tournament. Bacot and Davis were not their usual selves on Saturday. Both left Cameron Indoor Stadium with nine points a piece. However, they will surely come back stronger.
North Carolina's win over the Duke basketball squad made them regular season ACC champions. The No. 7 Tarheels finished the year at 25-6. Now, the team must focus on the official ACC tournament. Afterward, they look to make a deep March Madness run.
As the postseason prepares to begin, can Cormac Ryan and the North Carolina basketball team make more history?