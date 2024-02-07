The Tar Heels' point guard passed a legend on the all-time scoring list.

North Carolina basketball was stunned 80-76 by Clemson on Tuesday, but it wasn't all bad news for Tar Heels point guard RJ Davis.

Point guard scored 22 points in the loss, and in doing so, passed Michael Jordan for 15th place on the North Carolina basketball all-time scoring list, per Sam Lance of Zagsblog.com:

“RJ Davis just passed Michael Jordan on @UNC_Basketball’s all-time scoring list.”

Coming into Tuesday’s game, Clemson was 1-60 all-time vs. North Carolina basketball in Chapel Hill. That sole win came on Jan. 11, 2020, where Clemson won 79-76 in overtime. Now, the Tigers have a second.

This was a big win for Clemson, who after an impressive 10-1 record in the non-conference, have mostly struggled in ACC play and are now situated on the NCAA tournament bubble. A road win against a likely No. 1 seed will be huge for the Tigers come Selection Sunday.

Senior forward PJ Hall led the way with 25 points, nine rebounds, and three assists. Meanwhile, Joseph Girard III chipped 21 points, three assists, and six rebounds while Ian Schieffelin had 14 point-double double.

Moreover, Chase Hunter won the guard matchup over North Carolina basketball's Elliot Cadeau. The Tarheels received standout efforts from seniors Armando Bacot and RJ Davis. Bacot ended the night with 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Davis contributed 22 points, five assists, and four rebounds.

In retrospect, it seems the writing was already on the wall that the Tar Heels would fall prey to Clemson based on reports that several players showed up late to pregame warmups.

North Carolina basketball head coach Hubert Davis also had the same sentiment following the game, saying “I didn’t particularly enjoy or like the practices leading up to the game tonight.”