North Carolina basketball player RJ Davis is sharing his reaction to how events unfolded at the end of Saturday's North Carolina-Duke basketball game. The Cameron Crazies threw plastic bottles at Tar Heels' players following North Carolina's win.
“I definitely think it was uncalled for, but I mean, it's a rivalry game so I kind of expected it,” Davis said, per ESPN. “We're still going to enjoy it at the end of the day.”
North Carolina basketball won the ACC regular season conference title, following the 84-79 victory. It was the first time the Tar Heels had accomplished that feat since 2017, when Roy Williams was still pacing the sideline. Davis finished the game with 9 points.
North Carolina players had a little bit of revenge after the game, chanting some epithets at the Duke fans.
“BELT TO A*S… BELT TO A*S!”
UNC was chanting Patrick Beverley’s saying after their win vs. Duke 😂
(via @UncCoverage) pic.twitter.com/Wzy82IpBqj
— ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) March 10, 2024
There's absolutely no love lost between these two teams, as the Duke-North Carolina rivalry is always one of the most heated in college basketball. The bad blood seemed to spill out on the court at times, as Duke center Kyle Filipowski seemed to trip a North Carolina basketball player during the first half. Filipowski denied the allegation and there was no whistle or stoppage in real time. Following the game, North Carolina players also shouted at the Cameron Crazies sitting in the stands to add gas to the fire.
The rivalry may not be over this season for Duke and North Carolina. The two teams could possibly meet in the upcoming ACC conference tournament, or in the NCAA tournament. Both schools are surely going to the Big Dance, and another meeting would add even more flavor to this exciting college basketball season.
The ACC conference tournament begins on Tuesday.