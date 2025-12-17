The Ole Miss football community suffered a big blow when Lane Kiffin left for LSU at the end of November, but the program is proudly moving forward with new head coach Pete Golding. The former defensive coordinator is hoping to ease this transition by assembling a respectable staff, and that includes hiring people who worked in Baton Rouge. Golding is expected to bring in Tigers interim head coach Frank Wilson to be the new running backs coach, per Matt Zenitz of CBS Sports.

The move will take effect after LSU battles No. 21 Houston in the Texas Bowl on Dec. 27. Wilson has been with the team since 2022, initially overseeing the RB room and serving as the associate head coach. He vaulted into the top job following Brian Kelly's midseason dismissal. The Tigers are 2-2 under his charge.

Before arriving in the SEC, he was head coach for The University of Texas at San Antonio and FCS squad McNeese State. Although Wilson posted a sub-.500 record during that time, he did lead the Roadrunners to their first bowl game in school history in 2016. The Rebels' newest member should lend plenty of experience and knowledge to the Golding regime.

The Frank Wilson news comes after Ole Miss football hired Austin Thomas, LSU's senior associate athletic director for football, to be its new general manager. Kiffin is taking plenty of former Rebels assistants with him to the Bayou State, so turnabout is fair play, right?

The Rebels have a College Football Playoff matchup against Tulane to focus on, but their rivalry with the Tigers should be sports drama at its finest.