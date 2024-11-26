Even though North Carolina basketball legend Roy Williams is already retired from coaching, he still makes sure to catch some hoops live. He is even in Hawaii to catch the action at the Maui Invitational Presented by Novavax, which includes the Tar Heels on its field. On Monday, Williams was among the many in attendance at Lahaina Civic Center in Maui to watch a game between North Carolina and the Dayton Flyers.

The Tar Heels ended up knocking out Dayton in a thrilling 92-90 victory — but not before a scary moment involving the 74-year-old Williams, who got knocked off his feet after Flyers junior guard Javon Bennett inadvertently crashed into him near the baseline.

Fortunately, Williams was able to get back up on his feet with the help of a few people around him. It did not look like he got hurt, as he was immediately seen flashing a smile and even appeared to check Bennett if he was alright after the collision.

Expand Tweet

After nearly five decades of coaching college basketball, Williams decided to retire in 2021. By the time he called it quits, he had already won three NCAA titles, all with North Carolina basketball. Williams, who also coached the Kansas Jayhawks, put up a record of 485-163 during his time as Tar Heels head coach. His teams appeared in the Final Four a total of nine times and North Carolina won the ACC Tournament thrice under his watch. That's not to mention the fact that he steered the Tar Heels to nine ACC regular-season titles.

North Carolina basketball escapes with a close win vs. Dayton

As for the game between North Carolina and Dayton, the No. 12 Tar Heels barely got by the pesky Flyers, who squandered an 18-point first-half lead. Dayton also had a lead of as many as 21 points in the contest, but North Carolina did not give up, as the Tar Heels mounted a big comeback in the second half, where they outscored Dayton by 20 points.

RJ Davis led the way for North Carolina basketball with 30 points on the strength of an 8-for-19 shooting from the field and 10-for-11 from the free-throw line. Meanwhile, Seth Trimble went off for 27 points on an efficient 10-for-14 shooting. As a team, the Tar Heels shot 51.9 percent from the field and drained 27 of their 34 attempts from the foul line as compared to just 12 free throws made by the Flyers.

Up next for North Carolina is a date with No. 4 Auburn Tigers on Tuesday.