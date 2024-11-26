The Maui Invitational got started on Monday, and like always, it did not disappoint. We saw four games, and there was only one that didn't come down to the wire. One of those close games that came down to the final seconds went down while most college basketball fans were fast asleep as the North Carolina basketball team tipped off with Dayton a little before midnight ET. It was a sensational game as the Tar Heels pulled off an absurd comeback to get the win.

A lot of college basketball fans probably turned this one off at halftime expecting to wake up and see that the Dayton basketball team cruised to a victory against North Carolina. Well, that was not the case.

The Fliers dominated the late stages of the first half and they took a 51-33 lead into the locker room. Things got even worse for the North Carolina basketball team in the early stages of the second half as Dayton was able to grow the lead to 21. Then, the Tar Heels started to make a comeback.

North Carolina slowly chipped away at the Dayton lead until they were right back in it in the final stages. It didn't happen all at once, but the Tar Heels took things one possession at a time and they found their way back in it. The last few minutes of the game were incredible to watch as both teams traded haymakers, and North Carolina made one more winning play, resulting in a 92-90 victory.

Dayton had this one wrapped up it seemed, but they couldn't find a way to close it out after being up by 21 in the second half against North Carolina. College basketball fans loved watching the thriller.

This fan enjoyed the game between North Carolina and Dayton, and also enjoyed the rest of the chaotic Maui Invitational slate on Monday.

“Preposterous day at the Maui Invitational yesterday,” The fan said. “Memphis/UConn, Auburn/Iowa State, and North Carolina/Dayton were all incredible games with a bunch of twists and turns.”

Some of us only got a few hours of sleep last night. It was completely worth it.

“Went to bed at a normal hour last night so I missed the second half of Auburn and Iowa State and the entire North Carolina and Dayton game,” One fan said. “I see I missed some classics!”

The victory for North Carolina was a historic one, and one that Tar Heels fans won't soon forget.

“North Carolina just pulled off one of the biggest comebacks in their history!” One fan said. “This win against Dayton in Maui will definitely go down as a classic. That was pure Tar Heel grit!”

What a day of hoops in Maui. Now, we're ready to do it again on Tuesday, and the final day of action will take place on Wednesday.

North Carolina is on to the winner's side of the bracket after the victory and they will have another late game on Tuesday night against Auburn. Like the Tar Heels, the Tigers also pulled off a miraculous second half comeback.

Dayton is off to the loser's side of the bracket and they will take on Iowa State. Both games should be good ones.