North Carolina basketball needs to change that.

Just when it looked like the No. 3 North Carolina Tar Heels were back to their dominant ways after beating the No. 7 Duke Blue Devils in Chapel Hill last Saturday, they got sent back down to the ground hard on Tuesday, with North Carolina basketball suffering an 80-76 loss at the hands of unranked Clemson Tigers.

North Carolina basketball suffer brutal consequence of pregame behavior

In retrospect, it seems the writing was already on the wall that the Tar Heels would fall prey to Clemson based on what Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram said after the loss (via Adam Smith of of Inside Carolina).

“After losing to Clemson here, Armando Bacot and Harrison Ingram say in the postgame that the ominous warning signs for UNC included several players showing up late to pregame warmups today.”

North Carolina basketball head coach Hubert Davis also had the same sentiment following the game (via Andrew Carter of The News & Observer).

UNC coach Hubert Davis in with us now: “I didn’t particularly enjoy or like the practices leading up to the game tonight.” During that quick and early TO, told his team it wasn't about the X's and O's but the energy, enthusiasm and effort, all of which he found lacking.

North Carolina's loss to the Tigers hurts the Tar Heels' chances of earning a No. 1 seed in March Madness, especially since it was a setback at home — a Quadrant 2 defeat.

The Tar Heels will look to show up with more energy when they resume action on Saturday in a road game versus the Miami Hurricanes.