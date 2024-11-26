The Maui Invitational got started on Monday and we saw some terrific basketball games. This tournament never disappoints, and days like Monday show why Feast Week is so much fun. One of the games went down to the wire took place between the Auburn basketball team and Iowa State. Both teams are ranked in the top-five, and the Tigers pulled off a massive comeback to get the win. Johni Broome was the hero as his late tip-in won Auburn the game 83-81.

Iowa State led by 18 at one point against the Auburn basketball team on Monday, but the Tigers found a way to come back. Johni Broome made the biggest play of the game on the offensive end, but it all started with the defense in the second half for the Tigers.

“You know, at halftime they had 49 points,” Broome said to Andy Katz after the game. “We have too much pride on defense to give up that many points so in the second half we had to come and get a lot of stops in a row, and that's what we did. …We got the stop on defense first and coach just said get downhill, worst case you'll get to the rim and I made a play.”

Auburn went up with a little over four minutes to go in the game, and they had all of the momentum. However, Iowa State didn't go away and both teams traded blows down the stretch. The Tigers were the last ones standing.

“Like you said, once we got to lead, we couldn't do back up, you know, they're a great team, credit them a lot,” Broome continued. “They have a great players. Make big shots. But at the end of the day, it's about who wanted more and we were there to make more plays.”

After Johni Broome hit his massive shot, he immediately fell to the floor because he was cramping. It took him a minute to get back up, but it was definitely worth it.

Now, the Tigers immediately have to play again. And then they will have to play again on Wednesday as well. Broome is going to address the cramping and continue to play.

“You know, we're gonna take care of it, you know, we're gonna stem it, ice it,” Broome said. “I'm gonna get a lot of hydration, you know, at the end of the day, three games in three days. You have to prepare your body to go through things like this. I'm gonna play tomorrow. I'm gonna give all I can give and leave it on the court.”

That was a huge win for Broome and the Auburn basketball team, and they are now moving on in the Maui Invitational. The Tigers will be taking on North Carolina in the semis on Tuesday as the Tar Heels also overcame a massive deficit to earn an impressive win as they took down Dayton.

North Carolina and Auburn will tip at 11:00 ET on Tuesday night from the Lahaina Civic Center in Maui, and the game will be airing on ESPN. It should be another terrific Maui Invitational matchup.