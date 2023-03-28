Ryan Bologna is an author at ClutchPoints. He studied journalism and communication at UConn.

Brown basketball transfer guard Paxson Wojcik has committed to the North Carolina basketball program, he announced on Twitter.

Paxson Wojcik garnered interest from Kansas, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Notre Dame, Stanford, Butler, and more, according to on3.com. Wojcik bolster’s North Carolina basketball’s guard lineup on the same day that guard Caleb Love entered the transfer portal.

Hubert Davis’ team had a disappointing season. The Tar Heels entered the season as the No. 1 overall team according to the AP Poll, and they missed the NCAA Tournament altogether. North Carolina went 20-13 overall, and went 11-9 in ACC play. This came fresh off of a season in which Hubert Davis’ team reached the National Championship game, beating ACC rivals Duke in Mike Krzyzewski’s final game of his career.

Paxson Wojcik is a 6-foot-5 graduate transfer guard, who averaged 14.9 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.2 assists in this season. He is a native of South Carolina, according to on3.com. He started his college career with the Loyola (IL) Ramblers program. Then after two seasons, he transferred to Brown. His senior year in 2022-2023 was his best, recording the stats that he listed above.

Wojcik will have one year of eligibility remaining, as he is a graduate transfer.

Even though this is only an addition for one season, the North Carolina basketball program has gotten some good news to start the offseason. Recently, center Armando Bacot said that he would return to the program for the 2022-2023 season.

With Wojcik added to the lineup, and Armando Bacot back in the fold for next season, Hubert Davis hopes to lead North Carolina basketball back to the NCAA Tournament.