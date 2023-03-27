Anthony Riccobono has been a sports reporter for over a decade. He primarily covers the NFL, MLB and NBA.

North Carolina basketball star Caleb Love has decided to enter the transfer portal. UNC’s junior guard announced his decision on social Monday, effectively ending his three years at Chapel Hill.

Caleb Love led the North Carolina basketball team in scoring for the 2022-2023 season. Last year, Love helped take North Carolina to the national championship game.

“My time at UNC has been rewarding and has inspired me to grow on and off the court. I’m extremely thankful to God for this journey,” Love said in his statement.

“I’ve taken some time with my family to reevaluate what’s best for me to continue to grow as a player and I’ve decided to enter the transfer portal to continue my journey.”

with love, the journey continues…🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/hnVddUAbo3 — Caleb Love (@caleb2love) March 27, 2023

The decision was a mutual parting of the ways between Love and the North Carolina basketball program, according to Stadium’s Jeff Goodman. This past season was a disappointing one for Love and the Tar Heels. A year after UNC reached the Final Four and nearly won the title, North Carolina failed to even qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

There was speculation last year that Love might enter the 2022 NBA Draft. The guard was a stand-out performer in a few of North Carolina’s biggest March Madness wins. Love scored 30 points with six made 3-pointers in a Sweet 16 win over UCLA. When North Carolina eliminated Duke from the Final Four, Love scored 28 points on 55% shooting from the field.

Love averaged 16.7 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.8 assists per game in his final season with North Carolina. Love only shot 37.8% from the field and 29.9% from 3-point range.

Six North Carolina basketball players have now entered the transfer portal.