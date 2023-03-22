Alex Sabri started as an Associate Editor for Cavs Nation and ClutchPoints in November 2022. He has over three years of collegiate and professional sports and local journalism experience. Though he covers various sports and general assignments for ClutchPoints, he specializes in covering the Cleveland Cavaliers, NBA Central Division basketball, NFL football and Big Ten basketball and football.

North Carolina senior forward Armando Bacot is returning to the Tar Heels for another season, Stadium basketball analyst Jeff Goodman wrote in a pair of Wednesday tweets.

“The primary reason I am coming back is because I don’t want to leave North Carolina this way,” Bacot said. “But I also know I need to improve and feel like this is the best place to do that.”

During his senior season, Bacot, a four-year starter for North Carolina, averaged 15.9 points, 10.4 rebounds, and one block per game for the Tar Heels.

A holdover from the Roy Williams era, Bacot became North Carolina’s all-time leader in double-doubles and rebounds following a January win over North Carolina State. The 6-foot-10-inch forward scored 23 points and grabbed 18 rebounds against the Wolfpack, coming within nine of NC State’s 27 total rebounds. The entirety of the Wolfpack squad earned three offensive rebounds, while Armando Bacot took down six.

North Carolina declined an invitation to the National Invitation Tournament after they finished their season with a 20-13 record and an 11-9 record against conference opponents.

“All season our focus and goal have been on being the best team we can possible become and reaching our full potential to give us another opportunity to compete, play for and win an NCAA Championship,” head coach Hubert Davis said in the statement. “Although we no longer have that opportunity and this season wasn’t what we had hoped for, I want to thank our players and staff for their hard work and love for Carolina Basketball.”

Armando Bacot scored four points and grabbed three rebounds in UNC’s final game of the season, a 68-59 loss to the Virginia Cavaliers in the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s basketball tournament.

“Not being able to be 100 percent in my last game, not being able to really do anything to help and produce, it’s like one of the worst feelings ever,” Bacot said after the loss, per The Athletic reporter Brendan Marks.