The former Texas Southern standout will join an Alabama State team that is starting to hit their stride under the direction of alumnus and coach Eddie Robinson Jr.

Former Texas Southern star quarterback Andrew Body has announced that he will commit to Alabama State, per a post on his social media account. Body teased that he would have an announcement at 12:11 PM EST (11:11 AM CST), which ended up being his commitment to Alabama State

Body tweeted, “E-Rob say he SWAC, so you see BODY; He BACK !”

Body's commitment to Alabama State is a huge move for Alabama State and head coach Eddie Robinson Jr. Robinson, an alumnus of Alabama State, fielded a dominant defense last season. Alabama State was the number one scoring defense in the SWAC, holding teams to 14 points per game. They sat behind only Florida A&M in total defense (allowed 281 total yards per game) and rushing defense (allowed only 100.3 yards per game).

However, the offense left little to be desired. The Hornets were 9th in total offense (299 total yards per game) and 7th in passing offense (188.9 yards per game). Body averages 177 passing yards per game in his career and has a propensity for huge passing numbers such as his 268-yard, three-touchdown performance in his lone game last season against the Prairie View A&M Panthers.

Body was out for the remainder of the season as a medical redshirt due to an injury he sustained to his shoulder against Alabama A&M in the 2022 season. He announced his medical redshirt status on his social media accounts.

“After multiple doctor visits and conversations with my family, we have decided that it's necessary for my health to proceed with a medical redshirt this season,” Body said in his statement. “It wasn't an easy decision. It is very disappointing to be unable to compete this football season but I look forward to next year. God willing I will be 1000%.”

Body's addition to the Hornets will surely place Alabama State at the top of the SWAC East, as Willie Simmons's departure from Florida A&M leaves a power vacuum in the conference.