North Carolina football just secured a massive victory over its southern neighbor South Carolina. All thanks to a poaching attempt by new head coach Bill Belichick.

The Tar Heels lured in former Gamecocks tight end Connor Cox Wednesday, per transfer portal insider Hayes Fawcett of On3.com. Cox emerges as the third portal addition through the new head coach. However, he becomes a significant portal recruiting coup for Belichick.

The eight-time Super Bowl winner now adds a future weapon for an offense known for stellar tight end play. Belichick won three Super Bowls turning to Rob Gronkowski at TE. Cox brings near identical size to Gronkowski at 6-foot-6, 240-pounds.

Cox originally committed to South Carolina for the 2022 class. He arrived as an out-of-state talent from The Bolles School in Jacksonville, Florida. Now, UNC and Belichick keep him in the Carolinas — except now Cox is in Carolina blue.

Who else has Bill Belichick added to North Carolina football?

Belichick is off and running with utilizing the portal. Except Cox becomes his first addition from a power conference, as he'll leave the Southeastern Conference for the Atlantic Coast Conference. The towering TE is now Belichick's first offensive skill position addition.

The 72-year-old head coach turned to the trenches first in the portal to build his first Tar Heels team. Belichick added defensive lineman Melkart Abdou Jaoude via Delaware. Christo Kelly started the movement to Belichick, though, as the offensive lineman comes from Holy Cross.

Belichick has his first trio of newcomers. However, UNC players pivoted back to Chapel Hill after Belichick's hiring.

Star linebacker Amare Campbell is one major re-addition to the Tar Heels. Campbell entered amid uncertainty with the head coaching position after Mack Brown left. Belichick managed to sway him to return.

Starting center Austin Blaske is another starter returning to UNC after Belichick's arrival. Blaske announced his decision to return on Dec. 11.

Outside of the portal, Belichick won over prized four-star quarterback Bryce Baker. He decided to stay committed to UNC. Baker stuck with his Tar Heels commitment on Saturday. He becomes Belichick's first future quarterback for his newest team.