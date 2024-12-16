It's still a little bit surreal to see Bill Belichick donning the Carolina Blue as the head coach of the North Carolina football team, but he didn't have much time to settle in. Just days after being hired and doing all of his introductory duties, Belichick is already starting g to rebuild the Tar Heels' roster in the transfer portal.

On Monday, he made his first official addition to the team. Former Holy Cross center Christo Kelly has committed to come play for Belichick at North Carolina next season, according to Barkley Truax of On3 Sports.

Kelly is a very Belichick-ian addition, for lack of a better word. He comes from an unheralded school in the FCS at Holy Cross, but he has the credentials that show why he was an intriguing prospect for the former New England Patriots legend. Kelly was a team captain, has plenty of experience as someone who will be playing his sixth year of college football in 2025, and was named First-Team All-Patriot League last season.

Kelly anchored a very good Holy Cross offensive line which gave up just over one sack per game this season, and Belichick is hoping that he can bring some of that success over to Chapel Hill. Belichick certainly isn't done in the portal, but Kelly appears to be a good start to the process.

Bill Belichick, North Carolina have work to do defensively

Bill Belichick's first transfer portal addition may have been on the offensive line, but the other side of the ball is going to be the main target for the eight-time Super Bowl champion.

North Carolina's defense was terrible in 2024, including giving up 53 points in a half and 70 in a full game against James Madison at home. The Tar Heels still were able to scrap together enough wins to get to 6-6 and reach a bowl game in Mack Brown's final season as head coach, but they will need to improve on both sides of the ball coming into next season to meet Belichick's expectations.

North Carolina was missing impact players on defense this season, which may not come in Belichick's first portal cycle. However, as we saw with the Patriots over the years, the defensive mastermind can make just a solid collection of contributors play together and turn them into a very good unit. If North Carolina is able to add a handful of plus players up front and in the back end, they will have such a schematic advantage that this thing could really work out.

The Tar Heels are a long way from competing for championships, but in the modern era of college football, you can always be just an offseason or two away (look at Indiana!). If Belichick can get his guys in on defense, North Carolina could be that surprise team in 2025.