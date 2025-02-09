North Carolina football's 2025 coaching staff looks like a family tree involving Bill Belichick. The new Tar Heels head coach is adding one more family member to his lineup.

The eight-time Super Bowl winner is expected to hire son Brian Belichick on defense. The son will coach safeties, per Matt Zenitz of 247Sports Saturday.

Belichick now will have two of his sons helping lead UNC. The legendary NFL head coach hired Stephen Belichick as his defensive coordinator back in Dec. 2024.

North Carolina's upcoming staff is looking more finalized. Belichick helps fill one last void on the defensive side of the football. And like his dad, Brian Belichick comes with his own ties to the New England Patriots.

Closer look at son of Bill Belichick ahead of North Carolina job

Brian Belichick is the younger brother of the incoming defensive coordinator at Chapel Hill. And like brother and father, he's another with deep ties with the Patriots.

The newest safeties coach is ending an eight-season run in Foxborough. He joined his dad in 2016 as a scouting assistant. Brian Belichick held that role for only one season before moving to a coaching assistant role the following season. The younger son won Super Bowl LI with his dad — as New England erased an astonishing 28-3 fourth quarter deficit to stun the Atlanta Falcons in overtime.

Brian Belichick then earned a defensive promotion through his dad. He got to coach the Patriots' safeties starting in 2020. The Belichicks went on to win one more Super Bowl — taking the 2018 season big game away from the Los Angeles Rams.

Kyle Dugger emerged as one breakout safety under the younger Belichick. Dugger tallied 424 career tackles with nine interceptions under his tutelage. Second-year safety Marte Mapu was another who witnessed new career-high marks — bettering his tackles to 46 with 23 solo in 2024.

Incoming Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel, however, never retained Brian Belichick for his '25 staff. He's now adding to the Belichick representation ahead of the upcoming college football season.