On Wednesday, Bill Belichick shocked the football world by agreeing to become the next head coach for North Carolina football, two years after his tenure with the New England Patriots came to an end. Belichick is widely considered to be one of the, if not the greatest coach in the history of the sport, making some wonder why he chose a program as relatively low profile as North Carolina to take his talents.

Now is the time of year when players across the country are entering their names into the transfer portal in search of greener pastures, and the pastures just got a whole lot greener in Chapel Hill.

Recently, North Carolina football general manager Mike Lombardi took to ESPN's The Pat McAfee Show to deliver his pitch to potential transfer portal signees.

“Well if you want to play for the greatest coach of all time and you want to be around a winning program please enter the portal we’ll take you. We’re going to go through it deeply, you know this is an advertisement for it,” said Lombardi. “We’re going to go deep into it because we’re going to rebuild the team and I think it’s important. This is team building, this isn’t adding players. We’re going to systematically and strategically build the team the right way so that we have sustainable success so that you could compete at the highest level of college football.”

Can Bill Belichick find success?

The amount of legendary coaches who have recently walked away from college football due to the prevalence of things like the transfer portal and the rapidly evolving nature of the game makes it perhaps even more surprising that someone from Belichick's generation would look to plant seeds in the sport at this time.

North Carolina is not by any means known as a football school, although the team did recently have the NFL's number three overall draft pick Drake Maye as its quarterback.

Belichick will look to replicate the success that Deion Sanders has had in Colorado since he took his talents to Boulder two years ago, bringing that program out of the dust and all the way up to nine wins this most recent season.

Perhaps the expanded 12 team playoff and the inclusion of teams like SMU and Clemson also played a role in Belichick's belief that he can accomplish something of note with North Carolina football.

Regardless, the college football world just got a whole lot more interesting.