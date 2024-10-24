Along with Clemson's Dabo Swinney and Georgia's Kirby Smart, North Carolina Tar Heels head coach Mack Brown is one of just three active NCAA coaches who have a National Title to their name. However, soon enough that number could be down to two, because in the midst of a tumultuous 3-4 season, it's beginning to look more and more like Brown's time in Chapel Hill may be coming to an end.

“It just doesn’t seem like there’s a way out for him to be the coach there next year,” ESPN College Football insider Pete Thamel said on a recent episode of the College Gameday Podcast. “I don’t know how the end is going to happen quite yet, but I think there’s an expectation in the industry that it does happen at some point.

Thamel noted that Mack Brown is well-respected around the sport and in Chapel Hill, and that he’s very image-conscious, so this could be a case where at season's end, the two sides decide to “mutually part ways.” Given Brown's advanced age — at 73 years old, he's the elder statesmen of Division I head coaches — it's reasonable to believe that he would, of his own volition, decide to step down. It's a distinction that North Carolina would potentially be willing to give Brown considering his history with the school.

This is Mack Brown's second stint as the head coach of the Tar Heels. He spent ten seasons as the head coach at North Carolina from 1988 to 1997. After a pair of one-win seasons to begin his tenure, Brown and the Tar Heels rattled off eight straight years with a winning record, a streak that remains the longest in program history. From there, Brown took over at the University of Texas, where along with Heisman Trophy runner-up Vince Young, he led the Longhorns to their first National Title since 1969.

Mack Brown's second tenure at North Carolina started with a great deal of promise. The Tar Heels made their first ever Orange Bowl appearance in 2020, and won nine games in 2022, their second-highest total since Brown had left Chapel Hill the first time. But over halfway through the 2024 season, the Tar Heels still don't have a win in ACC play and are at risk at missing out on bowl eligibility for the first time since Larry Fedora was coaching the team in 2018.