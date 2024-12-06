The idea that Bill Belichick has interviewed for and is interested in the head coaching position at North Carolina seems strange to the large majority of football fans. Belichick won 6 Super Bowls during his tenure with the New England Patriots and is largely seen as one of the two or three greatest coaches in NFL history. He is 72 years old, and after spending the majority of his career coaching in professional football, why would he want to coach a college football program?

Retired Alabama football coach and current college football analyst Nick Saban has been friends with Belichick for many years, and he spoke about Belichick and his coaching interests on the Pat McAfee Show. Saban was Belichick's defensive coordinator with the Cleveland Browns from 1991 through 1994 and the two have remained close.

“First of all Bill is an outstanding coach, he’s very well organized, he’s a good teacher,” Saban said. “I think he relates well with the players, so I think he’d do a great job in college.”

The seven-time national champion went on to say that the recruiting aspect of college football is something that Belichick would have to get used to, but that it's no longer as much a priority as it once was because players now get paid through NIL deals. He pointed out that Belichick obviously understands about players and money, and he would have a good idea how to manage that situation.

Belichick simply wants to coach

Even though Belichick has recorded 302 regular-season wins in his career and that puts him third on the NFL's all-time coaching victory list behind Don Shula and George Halas, rising to the top of that list is not necessarily his motivation for returning to coaching.

Belichick simply enjoys coaching and teaching players, and taking an interview with North Carolina shows he is interested in plying his trade at other levels besides the NFL.

He has one of the most brilliant coaching resumes in football history. In addition to the Super Bowl titles, he was voted the three-time NFL head coach of the year and he also has 31 postseason victories to his credit.

Bill Belichick was the head coach of the New England Patriots for 24 season and prior to that he headed the Cleveland Browns for five years.

He made a name for himself as the defensive coordinator of the New York Giants, a position he held for 6 years. He started his remarkable career as a 23-year-old assistant with the Baltimore Colts in 1975.