North Carolina football is in search of their next head coach after firing Mack Brown. The Tar Heels could make a major splash in Brown's replacement.

North Carolina has interviewed legendary head coach Bill Belichick for the position, via Grant Hughes of 247Sports. He joins a coaching hunt that includes Tulane head coach Jon Sumrall and Georgia defensive coordinator Glenn Schumann.

Belichick is a legendary head coach, known for his time with the New England Patriots. Over 24 years with the team, Belichick led the Patriots to a 266-121 record. New England won six Super Bowls, while Belichick came away with three Coach of the Year awards.

His legendary tenure with the Patriots came to an end following the 2023 season. New England had gone just 4-13 and missed the playoffs for the second year in a row. Both parties decided it was time for a fresh start.

But since then, Belichick hasn't landed on his full-time destination just yet. He has entertained plenty of media opportunities. Furthermore, the former head coach received interest from both the San Francisco 49ers and Los Angeles Rams to be their defensive coordinator, via Adam Schefter of ESPN. Heading into the 2025 NFL offseason, Belichick is once again expected to be one of the most coveted names available as teams look for their next head coach.

However, North Carolina football's interest has thrown a wrench into all of those team's plans. There's no word the extent of both sides conversation and it isn't known how seriously Belichick is considering the job. Still, Belichick is at least entertaining the idea of moving to the college football level.

It would certainly be quite the jump, even for a coach as legendary for Bill Belichick. However, it's clear that if he were to return to coaching, he is looking to return to his all-overseeing way of coaching. Running a college football program would give him reign overall all aspects of the team.

North Carolina is hoping Belichick sees the appeal of change. Turning the Tar Heels into the modern day Patriots would only add onto Belichick's historic legacy. But both sides need to agree to terms first.