Bill Belichick has not agreed to become the next North Carolina Tar Heels football coach. Not yet, anyway.

Amid reports that the NFL coaching legend gave UNC a 400-page “coaching bible” detailing how he wants to run the program, Fox Sports NFL Insider Jordan Schultz reports the conversation is “very fluid.” He added that, according to multiple sources, no deal is in place yet but the two sides are continuing to talk.

CBS NFL Insider Jonathan Jones echoed that no deal is in place yet, though conversations between Belichick and representatives from UNC are continuing.

“There's hope within the school a decision will come soon,” he wrote in a post via X. “A lot going on behind the scenes but it continues to appear that the ball is in Belichick's court.”

Note that neither reporter refuted the existence of the “coaching bible.” They merely said the deal was not done. College football and NFL reporter Ollie Connolly reported on Belichick's wishes for the North Carolina program's “structure, payment plans, staffing choices etc.”

“Belichick’s bible would require historic levels of investment from the school,” Connolly said. “Includes salary minimums position by position and a willingness to hire two staffs: a coaching staff run by Belichick; a recruitment staff run by a sitting college GM — who would require a buyout.”

In an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show on Monday, Belichick confirmed that he was talking to UNC chancellor Lee Roberts about the job, but declined to go into detail.

“We’ve had a couple of good conversations, so we’ll see how it goes,” Belichick said.

The North Carolina job opened after the Tar Heels fired head football coach Mack Brown at the conclusion of the regular season. UNC went 6-6 in 2024. Brown will not coach in the team's game on December 28 when the Tar Heels meet UConn in the Fenway Bowl.