What was expected to be little more than a coffee date may actually lead to something more. Bill Belichick is still engaged in talks with North Carolina football regarding their head coaching vacancy, per ESPN's Pete Thamel.

It is unclear how serious the interest level is on either side, but the seven-time Super Bowl-winning head coach (two more rings as a defensive coordinator), appears to be a legitimate candidate for the college job. The transfer portal opens on Monday, so a decision should be imminent.

Although Belichick is believed to have unfinished business left in the NFL, the prospect of him landing in North Carolina is more likely than anyone anticipated. Tulane HC Jon Sumrall is no longer an option after staying loyal to the Green Wave, and Pittsburgh Steelers offensive coordinator Arthur Smith is also not jumping to the Tar Heels. The pool of viable candidates is quickly thinning, which leaves open the possibility of an earth-shattering development.

Will Bill Belichick be open to retiring with North Carolina football?

History might hinge on one enormous factor, however. Belichick has to be content with potentially ending his legendary career in the NCAA rather than the pros. The 72-year-old's next head coaching job could realistically be his last one, and if it were to be with North Carolina, he will miss out on the opportunity to surpass Don Shula for most all-time NFL HC wins (14 away if one includes the playoffs).

Belichick's legacy is not linked to that benchmark, though. The biggest criticism pundits and fans have of the former New England Patriots' shot-caller is that he cannot achieve significant success without Tom Brady. A grisly end to his storied run in Foxborough only strengthens that narrative. But any skepticism surrounding his greatness should evaporate if he were to excel on a program that has not won a conference championship since 1980.

Adapting to the college game as a senior citizen would speak volumes. Bill Belichick is an ambitious man who is open to new challenges, as his recent foray into television demonstrates, and the Tar Heels clearly have his attention. It remains to be seen how long they can hold it, though, with the NFL coaching carousel due to ramp up in the coming weeks.