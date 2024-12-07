Once news broke that UNC football interviewed Bill Belichick for their open head coaching spot, there were mixed reactions in the college football landscape. And while this report remains unconfirmed, there's a rumored guarantee within the reported contract between UNC football and Belichick, per Ollie Connolly on X.

“Per sources, I’m told Bill Belichick’s negotiations with North Carolina include a guarantee that Stephen Belichick will be named the school’s head coach in waiting,” Connolly wrote. “UNC is open to that guarantee. Discussions are not a bid to gain leverage for NFL offers and [Bill Belichick] is open to the move.”

Connolly continued, noting Belichick's most likely staff picks if the two sides agree.

“Any potential staff would include Matt Patricia, Ben McDaniels (Texans passing game coordinator and brother of Josh McDaniels) as well as a sitting college GM who would handle general operations — NIL, recruiting, etc,” Connolly wrote in the following post.

In Connolly's thread of posts, he continued, mentioning Belichick's coaching preference if he were to take the job.

“Belichick’s preference, from what I’m told, remains a return to the NFL,” Connolly wrote. “But the landscape is already considered thin based on feedback for the league. Moving to college with a guarantee for his son will overrule waiting on the NFL carousel.”

So, while Belichick is still hearing out potential NFL offers that open up, he appears to be warming up to the idea of coaching at the college level to conclude his illustrious career.

Bill Belichick rumored ‘guarantee' to take UNC football's HC job

Looking to follow in his father's footsteps, Stephen Belichick got hired as the defensive coordinator for the Washington Huskies ahead of the 2024 season.

In his first season with Washington, Belichick has completely changed this Huskies defense.

Last year, the Huskies defense allowed 258.6 yards of offense per game. Now, under Belichick, the Huskies allow nearly 100 yards fewer, averaging just 166.8 yards allowed per game.

And while Stephen Belichick could be getting offers from other football programs that need a head coach, taking over for his father when he's ready to retire could be a swaying factor in him jumping on board.

That is if this rumored guarantee between Bill Belichick and UNC football is even real.