This past season, the Northwestern Wildcats made it to the NCAA Tournament for only the second time in program history. The Wildcats basketball team is something for the school to be proud of considering the hot water their football team currently finds themselves in. The first time Northwestern made it to the NCAA Tournament was in 2017 when they advanced to the second round. This season, they also advanced to the second round before falling to UCLA. The Wildcats were led by senior guard Boo Buie who had a breakout season. Northwestern got hit with some unfortunate news this week when it was revealed that Boo Buie suffered a hand injury as per Steve Greenberg of the Chicago Sun-Times.

BREAKING: Northwestern hoops star Boo Buie recovering from surgery after injuring right hand https://t.co/6niahPGG40 — Steve Greenberg (@SLGreenberg) August 1, 2023

According to Greenberg, Boo Buie underwent surgery for his injury and is expected back before the start of the 2023-24 season. Buie was one of the Wildcats top players last season and they’ll need him if they hope to make another NCAA Tournament appearance. Buie had initially declared for the NBA Draft this year, but ultimately decided to withdraw his name and use his extra COVID year of eligibility.

Buie was named to the First Team All-Big Ten in what was his best year of college basketball. He averaged 17.3 points per game, 3.4 rebounds, 4.5 assists and 1.1 steals with splits of 40.6 percent shooting from the field, 31.8 percent shooting from the three-point line and 86.9 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

Buie is a slashing guard that is able to get to the basket consistently as well as see the floor and be a strong playmaker.