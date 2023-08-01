Former US Attorney General Loretta Lynch has been hired by Northwestern University to help spearhead the review of its athletic programs amid the fallout of the hazing scandal that put Northwestern football into the spotlight, per the school's official website.

Northwestern University today announced that it has engaged former United States Attorney General Loretta Lynch from the law firm Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison to lead an independent review of the processes and accountability mechanisms in place at the University to detect, report and respond to potential misconduct in its athletics programs, including hazing, bullying and discrimination of any kind.

Part of Lynch's mandate is to go deeper into the investigation of the culture within different atheltic programs of the school, including, of course, Northwestern football.

Lynch will get down to work right away, with Northwestern president Michael Schill and the Northwestern Board of Trustees’ Audit and Risk Committee expecting her to submit updates of the review.

“Hazing has absolutely no place at Northwestern. Period,” Michael Schill said. “I am determined that with the help of Attorney General Lynch, we will become a leader in combating the practice of hazing in intercollegiate athletics and a model for other universities.

The controversy in Northwestern started when the school received a complaint back in November alleging hazing in the Northwestern football program, which eventually led to the firing of head coach Pat Fitzgerald in July. Seven former football athletes and a volleyball player have so far come forward to file charges against Northwestern.