The Northwestern football program is in all kinds of trouble currently after reports surfaced of hazing allegations throughout the program. Former Northwestern quarterback Lloyd Yates is now saying that the hazing was so bad that players were considering suicide, reports The Athletic's Chris Vannini.

“We were physically and emotionally beaten down, and some players have contemplated suicide as a result.”

It is a harrowing statement from the young quarterback, one that speaks to how terrible the situation has been within Northwestern football. Although there are allegations of wrongdoing throughout all of Northwestern athletics, it is sounding clear that the football program was the biggest culprit.

“Attorney Ben Crump says the majority of Northwestern athletes involved in potential litigation with them are football players, and the furthest back so far is 2013. Says they're not rushing to file a lawsuit yet because of minors and other factors to go through.”

Overall, the situation is really bad for both Northwestern football and the school in general. There is never a place for hazing in college sports and to hear it get so bad that players were considering suicide is a massive stain on the university. The hope is now that the former players are getting the help that they deserve and those now in charge of the football program are doing whatever they can to educate and rehabilitate the program.

Lloyd Yates is one of the former Northwestern football players that is hopefully doing better ever since leaving the program. Whatever other news comes out of this scandal, let us wish that all of the young athletes come out physically unscathed and with the correct mental health help.