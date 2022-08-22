For the coming 2022 college football season, Notre Dame football should be among the best in the nation.

The Fighting Irish will also open their 2022 campaign against another team pegged to be among the elite, Ohio State. Before we get to that game, though, we need to look at this squad and make some predictions about what awaits them this year. Notre Dame football will surely provide a ton of entertainment, but will they also enjoy a lot of success?

Here are some bold predictions for Notre Dame football in 2022.

Notre Dame Football 2022 Predictions

3. Tyler Buchner wows as a starter

Tyler Buchner has advanced as a quarterback and is prepared to become a leader. Notre Dame football will have him under center for much of the coming season, and he should deliver in spades.

Every Irish supporter should be overjoyed to hear this news. They have learned everything they wanted to know about Buchner since training camp began. He’s made substantial progress, possesses exceptional agility, and appears to have a good command of the offense. Some say he could even surpass Ian Book in quality.

You don’t see mobile gunslingers very often, but Buchner is one of them. They threw him into the fire as a freshman for a reason — they had no other possibilities at QB1. That is why he was graded so highly as a recruit. Jack Coan was not it, and with his departure, Buchner is the undisputed starting QB.

In his debut season as the starter, Buchner should amass over 3,000 passing yards. Additionally, he will sprint for over 500 yards and record close to 30 touchdowns overall.

2. Michael Mayer will be the best TE in the country

Tight end Michael Mayer, who became the best in the nation at his position group last season, led the Notre Dame football squad through the air. Mayer, who is coming off a season in which he caught over 70 receptions, is without a doubt the tight end to watch for the next season. Last year, the John Mackey Award eluded him, but he should win it this time around.

With uncertainty at wide receiver and a new starting quarterback in 2022, Mayer will likely serve as even more of a safety net. Mayer’s connection with Buchner will be important, and it will certainly be under the microscope in 2022.

Regardless, Mayer should have an intriguing last campaign at South Bend as he prepares to go for the NFL. Experts have placed him among the top-rated TEs in the 2023 NFL Draft. Statistically, he has a good chance of adding another ten touchdowns, 1,000 yards, and a season with 100 catches.

As for the Mackey award, even if most are supporting Brock Bowers after his 56 receptions for 882 yards and 13 touchdowns helped the Georgia Bulldogs win the national championship, Notre Dame football fans should invest in Michael Mayer.

Mayer will become the next legendary Notre Dame tight end and will ultimately take home the Mackey Award in 2022.

1. Fighting Irish win a bowl game

Notre Dame football fans are aware that the game against Ohio State in Week 1 will be challenging since they have one of the top teams in the nation on both sides of the ball. The Irish, however, have the skill to go head-to-head with the Buckeyes. Even if this game is on the road, it should be close until the end.

After the Ohio State game, the schedule for Notre Dame football should be more manageable. Their next big game would mean traveling to California to play rival USC. This year, the Trojans have a brand-new coaching staff under the direction of head coach Lincoln Riley. Some of his former players actually followed him to USC from Oklahoma. Still, Riley did not recruit a large portion of the players on that roster.

Running the table is also a possibility, albeit a very difficult one. Winning a bowl game, though, should be in the cards.

Head coach Marcus Freeman has already served as the head coach for one New Year’s Six bowls. The Irish, however, fell to Oklahoma State in the Sugar Bowl as the Cowboys staged an improbable comeback. He should get another crack at it this year.

Freeman’s first full season will likely include some growing pains, but fans believe he will guide Notre Dame football to 10 regular-season victories and a trip to the New Year’s Six bowls, where he will also prevail.

Before playing Clemson in what might be viewed as a toss-up in South Bend, Notre Dame should reel off seven straight victories. That’s after its season opener against Ohio State. Due to home-field advantage, the Irish should have a tiny lead against the Tigers. Then they should win the following two games before going to Los Angeles to play USC in the season-ending game.