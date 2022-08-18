Tyler Buchner won’t be thrilled with Notre Dame football’s Jarrett Patterson injury update for Ohio State game

Notre Dame football, ranked fifth in the preseason AP Top 25, is gearing up for a September 3 showdown against the Ohio State Buckeyes, ranked second in the poll. However, quarterback Tyler Buchner and the Fighting Irish received some bad news on potential All-America offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson. Notre Dame football head coach Marcus Freeman revealed that Patterson is dealing with an ill-timed injury, per Pete Sampson of The Athletic.

“Notre Dame offensive lineman Jarrett Patterson suffered a foot sprain on Monday that will keep him out of the Irish lineup for the next 10 days, head coach Marcus Freeman announced Thursday.”

Ouch. Freeman said that Jarrett Patterson will be out of the Notre Dame football lineup “for the next 10 days.” The senior offensive lineman suffered a foot sprain, which puts his status for the season opener against the Buckeyes in question.

That’s certainly not good news for Tyler Buchner, who has already watched wide receiver Avery Davis, a returning captain, tear his ACL. But Patterson, a center who was shifted over to guard, would be a big loss for a Notre Dame offensive line expected to be the best in college football.

In an interesting twist, Freeman did say that Patterson is “questionable’ for the game against Ohio State football, but that he knows “J-Patt” and expects him to “probably be out there.”

For now, the plan is for the program to rest Jarrett Patterson, whose participation in any activity will depend upon his pain tolerance. Notre Dame football fans will have to hope that he’s able to give it a go when the Fighting Irish go to Colombus.