On the opening drive of the College Football Playoff National Championship, Notre Dame went on an 18-play drive, shaving off nearly 10 minutes of clock to put the Fighting Irish on the board first against Ohio State. And with the Irish leading early, social media was losing its mind. Not that that's very surprising, as it's the National Championship. Every lead a team has could be the lead that gifts them a National Championship.

Once hearing what head coach Marcus Freeman said before the CFP National Championship, it makes sense why they opened with such heart.

This opening drive was, as mentioned, 18 plays, taking nine minutes and 45 seconds. Oh, and the Irish converted on two fourth-down conversions. As a team fighting for the opportunity to claim the title of champions, Notre Dame opened the game looking like they just wanted it more.

And social media agreed.

Barstool Big Cat, host of Pardon My Take alongside PFT Commenter, gave his thoughts on the drive, echoing the message of social media as a whole.

“You can’t possibly script a more perfect opening drive for Notre Dame,” Big Cat wrote. “That was smashmouth football.”

Along with Big Cat, former Heisman-winning quarterback Robert Griffin III joined the online conversation, giving a perfect name to Notre Dame's style of football to open the game.

” Notre Dame with the most BULLY BALL opening drive I HAVE EVER SEEN,” Griffin wrote.

However, as shocking as it may seem, Big Cat and RG3 weren't the only ones with something to say about the opening drive for the Irish. With the entirety of college football fans — including Bryce Harper and LeBron James — glued to this game, social media was full of reactions to this opening drive.

Here are a few of the best:

Now, while the opening drive itself got plenty of attention on social media, so did Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard.

Notre Dame QB Riley Leonard goes viral after 18-play drive vs. Ohio State

In Notre Dame's 18-play opening drive, Leonard was the star of the show.

Across those 18 plays, Leonard was 3-of-5 passing for 31 yards, adding nine carries for 34 yards — including a one-yard touchdown rush to cap Notre Dame's opening drive.

And with this performance, social media nearly lost their mind after watching the quarterback put the team on his back like Leonard did.

In fact, some even compared him to former Heisman winner Tim Tebow.

But, for the most part, social media was in unison with their reactions regarding Leonard's opening drive.

However, with plenty of time left, there's sure to be more viral moments in the CFP National Championship between Notre Dame and Ohio State.