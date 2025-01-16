ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

A chance to be the College Football Playoff National Champion is on the line as Ohio State faces Notre Dame. It is time to continue our college football odds series with an Ohio State-Notre Dame prediction and pick.

Ohio State-Notre Dame Last Game – Matchup History

Ohio State is looking to win its first national title since 2014, after going 10-2 in the regular season. Their only losses were to Oregon by one, and then a three-point loss to Michigan which knocked them out from playing in the Big Ten title game. Still, they would make the playoffs and have played great since. First was a 42-17 win over Tennessee, then they avenged their loss to Oregon with a 41-21 win in the Rose Bowl. In their last game, a Jack Sawyer scoop and score would seal the game, as they defeated Texas 28-14 in the Cotton Bowl.

Meanwhile, Notre Dame is looking for their first title since Lou Holtz won it all in 1988. Notre Dame had an 11-1 regular season with the only loss being to Northern Illinois. Since then, they have defeated Indiana, Georgia, and Penn State in the playoffs. In the Orange Bowl with Penn State, Notre Dame tied the game late and won it on a field goal with just seven seconds left.

Overall Series: Ohio State and Notre Dame have faced eight times before this, with Ohio State winning six of them. Ohio State won the meeting last year in South Bend 17-14. Further, they have won six straight over Notre Dame. Notre Dame last beat Ohio State in 1936.

Here are the Ohio State Notre Dame College Football odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

CFP National Championship Odds: Ohio State-Notre Dame Odds

Ohio State: -8.5 (-106)

Moneyline: -375

Notre Dame: +8.5 (-114)

Moneyline: +290

Over: 46.5 (-106)

Under: 46.5 (-114)

How to Watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why Ohio State Could Cover The Spread/Win

Ohio State is eighth in the nation in points per game, while sitting 25th in yards per game. They are 59th in the running game, but sit 23rd in the passing game. Will Howards leads the way for Ohio State. He has completed 72.6 percent of his passes for 3,779 yards and 33 touchdowns. He has been intercepted just ten times. Further, he has seven rushing touchdowns.

Jeremiah Smith leads the way in receiving. He has brought in 71 receptions for 1,227 yards and 14 scores this year. Meanwhile, Emeka Egbuka has 75 receptions for 947 yards and ten scores. Finally, Carnell Tate has 50 receptions for 698 yards and four scores. In the running game, it is the combination of TreVeyon Henderson and Quinshon Judkins. Henderson has run for 967 yards and 10 scores this year, while Judkins has 960 yards and 12 scores.

Ohio State is first in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting first in opponent yards per game. They are third against the run and first against the pass. JT Tuimoloau has been great. He has 111.5 sacks this year, with three pass breakups and two forced fumbles.

Why Notre Dame Could Cover The Spread/Win

Notre Dame is third in the nation in points per game, and 43rd in yards per game. They are 12th in the running game, and 100th in the passing game. Riley Leonard leads the way for the Irish. He has completed 66.4 percent of his passes for 2,606 yards with 19 touchdowns. He has been intercepted just eight times but has run for 866 yards and 16 touchdowns this year.

In the receiving game, Jaden Greathouse leads the way. He has 36 receptions for 464 yards and two touchdowns. Meanwhile, Beaux Collins has 37 receptions for 458 yards and three scores, while Mitchell Evans has 369 yards and three scores. In the running game, Jeremiyah Love leads the way with 1,122 yards and 17 touchdowns.

Notre Dame is second in the nation in opponent points per game, while sitting seventh in opponent yards per game. They are 35th against the run while sitting third against the pass. Xavier Watts leads the defense. He is second on the team in tackles, while having eight pass breakups, six interceptions, a touchdown, and a fumble recovery.

Final Ohio State-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick

One of the major factors in this game will be the red zone. Ohio State is first in red zone defense, while Notre Dame is 68th in Red Zone scoring. Meanwhile, Ohio State is 29th in red zone scoring, and Notre Dame is tenth in red zone defense. Further, Ohio State's sack rate will play a huge role. They are first in the nation in defensive sack rate, while Notre Dame is 52nd in the nation in protecting their quarterback. Last is the kicking game, Ohio State is 75th in field goal conversion percentage, while Notre Dame is 127th this year. Take Ohio State in this one.

Final Ohio State-Notre Dame Prediction & Pick: Ohio State -8.5 (-106)