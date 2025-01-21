Neither LeBron James nor Bryce Harper attended Ohio State, but they're both big Buckeyes football fans.

Naturally, they're both in Atlanta for the College Football Playoff national championship game between Ohio State and the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

ESPN cameras found them both before the game started. Harper was on the field wearing a red and white Ohio State jacket and backwards hat to match. James appeared to be in a suite, nervously nursing a drink and clad in a red Buckeyes hat and gray hoodie. His Los Angeles Lakers have the night off, but return to action Tuesday night at home against the Washington Wizards.

Though neither superstar actually went to school in Columbus, they both have ties to Ohio State football. James grew up in Akron, a two-hour drive away, and spent a decade with the Cleveland Cavaliers over two stints. He also narrated the Buckeyes' championship game hype video.

“It's always been us. It is and it will always be Ohio Against The World,” he said. “Our story is unfinished. Our story has one last chapter to write: the Chapter of Champions.”

It's enough to make Ohio State football and basketball fans dream wistfully about what could have been.

As for Harper, he hails from Las Vegas, but his wife, Kayla Varner, is a former Ohio State soccer player.

“She’s the real Buckeye. I’m just kind of honorary,” Harper joked on Fox’s Big Noon Kickoff last season.

Ohio State also has support outside of football. The Columbus Blue Jackets are in New York to face the Islanders and the entire team wore Buckeyes jerseys into the arena for the game.

Not to be forgotten, Notre Dame has its own celebrity endorser in Atlanta. Travis Scott is at the game and will premiere his new song at halftime. He told ESPN that he's rooting for the Irish.