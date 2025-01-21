Notre Dame football and its much-anticipated Monday National Championship game attracted the legends and celebrities. But also delivered a rare unique linking between Joe Montana and Travis Scott.

That's right, don't adjust your laptop or smartphone. The legendary Fighting Irish and NFL quarterback was seen hanging around the Grammy nominated rapper. That rare moment got captured by the Notre Dame football X account.

Scott was there to drop his newest single “4×4” at halftime in Atlanta. The 33-year-old Hip-Hop star, though, managed to squeeze in a once-in-a-lifetime photo opportunity with the four-time Super Bowl winner with the San Francisco 49ers.

There's definitely a generation gap between both men. Montana starred for the 49ers during a time the legendary soft rock band Journey became a huge attachment to the Niners. Plus before Scott was born, or way before he delivered the hits “Fein,” “Antidote” and “Sicko Mode.”

How Notre Dame fared with Joe Montana, Travis Scott watching

Unfortunately for the Notre Dame legend Montana, he watched his alma mater deliver a rather forgettable evening at the Mercedes Benz Dome. Montana watched Ohio State bury the Irish with 31 unanswered points after Notre Dame's opening touchdown.

Riley Leonard got the night going by putting together an 18-play drive that ended with him punching it in for the score. Ohio State, again, exploded from there. Buckeyes quarterback Will Howard fired two touchdowns to Jeremiah Smith and Quinshon Judkins. The RB Judkins also scored on a nine-yard run.

Montana did witness resiliency momentarily from the Irish. Jaden Greathouse caught a tightly-contested 34-yard catch inside the end zone to cut the lead to 31-15. Greathouse crossed the end zone again late on his 30-yard touchdown — slicing the lead to 31-23.

However, Ohio State got deep into ND's territory when Howard found Smith inside the red zone. The Buckeyes milked as much time as they could to kick a field goal.