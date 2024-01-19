The freshman phenom is taking the nation by storm.

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish have been one of the best women's basketball teams in the country this season. They are currently 13-3 and are ranked No. 19 in the nation. The program has seen a rapid turnaround following the retirement of legendary head coach Muffet McGraw and the subsequent hiring of Niele Ivey, one of the greatest players in school history. Part of that turnaround has been the phenomenal play of Notre Dame freshman guard Hannah Hidalgo. On Thursday, she broke Skylar Diggins-Smith's old record of most games with six steals or more.

etching her name in one record book at a time!!@HannahHidalgo has broken the program record for number of games with 6+ steals!!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/sIijGoDt8G — Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) January 19, 2024

In Notre Dame's win against Virginia on Thursday, Hannah Hidalgo finished with six steals. That brings her total to nine games of at least six steals. Skylar Diggins-Smith's previous record was eight games. The other players in program history who have multiple games of six or more steals are Ashley Barlow, Megan Duffy and Ivey herself.

That's not the only record Hidalgo set on Thursday. She also became the school record holder for most 20+ point games as a freshman and for the most number steals for a freshman in a single season. This other steals record was also previously held by Diggins-Smith.

Record breaker, bucket maker!!@HannahHidalgo now holds the program record for most 20+ point games as a freshman!!#GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/VDi4b1DQYW — Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) January 19, 2024

no record is safe when @HannahHidalgo hits the court 😈@HannahHidalgo now holds the program record for the most steals in a year for a freshman which was previously held by @SkyDigg4 #GoIrish☘️ pic.twitter.com/eYy73ItXhQ — Notre Dame Women's Basketball (@ndwbb) January 19, 2024

This season, Hidalgo has been averaging 24.2 points per game, 6.9 rebounds, 5.5 assists and 5.7 steals with splits of 49.8 percent shooting from the field, 37.7 percent shooting from the three point line and 77.9 percent shooting from the free throw line.

The Fighting Irish have been without sophomore star Olivia Miles who is out for the season due to injury.