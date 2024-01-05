The future of NCAA women's basketball is being shaped by emerging freshmen talents such as JuJu Watkins, MiLaysia Fulwiley and Hannah Hidalgo, who stand out as rising stars in the sport.

As the 2023-2024 season of NCAA women’s basketball continues, a new wave of underclassmen (and some juniors) are making a name for themselves in the sport. In this editorial, we take a closer look at the top 10 current underclassmen and juniors, like JuJu Watkins and MiLaysia Fulwiley, highlighting their achievements and projecting their potential impact on the rest of the season.

1. JuJu Watkins, freshman, USC

Earning seven Pac-12 Freshman of the Week titles, ranking second nationally in points per game (26.8) and being a key part of a top-10 recruiting class under Lindsay Gottlieb, Watkins is the premier name on the list.

Watkins’ exceptional court awareness was evident in her stunning 32-point debut against Ohio State, a performance that stood out as extraordinary. On defense, Watkins is equally impactful, amassing 57 rebounds and consistently securing at least one steal per game. Her scoring expertise was further highlighted as she amassed four 30-point games within six matches, eclipsing Lisa Leslie’s longstanding freshman record at USC. Watkins leaves no corner of the court unexplored when the Trojans have the ball.

2. Hannah Hidalgo, freshman, Notre Dame

Close on the heels of Watkins is another freshman sensation, ranking third in the nation in women’s basketball with an impressive 24.6 points per game. She kicked off her career with a 31-point debut and recently set a new personal best of 32 points.

Hannah Hidalgo’s versatility extends beyond scoring; she ranks in the top 20 across six statistical categories. This includes a fifth-place position in triple-doubles and leading stats in total steals and steals per game. In her first qq games, Hidalgo has already earned six ACC Rookie of the Week titles, two Player of the Week honors and an AP National Player of the Week accolade. Remarkably, on Dec. 26, she secured all three distinctions (via Baigen Seawell of F ansided).

3. Aneesah Morrow, junior, LSU

During her initial two seasons at DePaul, Morrow stood out as one of the country’s leading scorers and rebounders. At LSU, she faces a new opportunity to achieve a championship, embracing a distinct role with the talent-rich Tigers compared to her time with the Blue Demons. Observing Morrow’s integration into Coach Kim Mulkey’s system, her transition to a new position (being listed as a guard at LSU, despite being a forward at DePaul), and her adaptation to the challenges of SEC play will be intriguing (via Alexa Philippou of ESPN).

4. MiLaysia Fulwiley, freshman, South Carolina

The Gamecocks, maintaining their unbeaten streak, have secured top-10 rankings in 14 statistical categories, showcasing the impact of their fresh talent. Their offseason recruitment efforts have been remarkable, earning them the second spot in ESPN’s recruiting class rankings. Among the new additions is MiLaysia Fulwiley.

Fulwiley, a guard with a style that could rival a Harlem Globetrotter, stands out for her agility and flair on the court. Her rapid ball-handling, deceptive behind-the-back moves, and inventive layups exemplify her exceptional talent. Coach Dawn Staley describes her play as a “generational” blend of skill and artistry, a testament to her unique abilities and impact on the team.

5. Rori Harmon, junior, Texas

As a point guard for the Longhorns, Harmon has been instrumental in her team’s successes. Her accolades, including the 2023 Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year, underscore her versatility and impact on the game. Despite being out for the remainder of the season, Harmon has no doubt made her mark as one of the top women’s college players in the country.

6. Bella Fontleroy, sophomore, Baylor

Fontleroy, a rising star in women’s basketball, has demonstrated a unique blend of athleticism and basketball IQ. Her ability to read the game and make decisive plays makes her a player to watch.

7. Zoe Brooks, freshman, NC State

Entering the preseason unranked, the NC State women’s basketball team didn’t let their initial lack of recognition deter them. Their impressive early-season showcase was highlighted in their second game of 2023, particularly in their remarkable win against the then-No. 2 ranked UConn.

In this significant upset, NC State not only secured an 11-point victory but also saw four of its players scoring in double figures. Among them was Zoe Brooks, who, in only her second collegiate game, contributed 12 points coming off the bench. Brooks, who averages 10 points and 4.8 rebounds per game with a striking 70 percent field goal accuracy, excels as a mid-range sharpshooter and displays versatile skills as a combo guard (via Baigen Seawell of F ansided).

8. Mikaylah Williams, freshman, LSU

Amid LSU women’s basketball’s dynamic initial month, Mikaylah Williams brought a sense of stability. Her standout moment came with a phenomenal 42-point game (shooting 15-for-20) against Kent State on Nov. 14. Moreover, she has maintained her high performance against tougher teams, leading the squad with 17 points against Colorado and 20 against Virginia Tech.

Williams’ impact is not just about her contributions on a talent-rich team, but also the manner in which she achieves them. Excelling in shooting accuracy, she is on the path to achieving a 50/40/90 season, with field goal shooting at 51.3%, three-pointers at 45.2% and free throws at 93.9% (via Alexa Philippou of ESPN). .

9. Madison Booker, freshman, Texas

Booker’s presence on the court is marked by her scoring ability and defensive skills. This dual capability has greatly enhanced Texas women’s basketball’s offense, where she ranks second in assists and third in scoring. Her contribution has also eased some of the pressure on Rori Harmon. Notably, Booker’s most impressive scoring performance, delivering a crucial 20 points, came at an opportune moment, playing a key role in the team’s victory over UConn on Dec. 3.

10. KK Arnold, freshman, UConn

Rounding out the top 10 is KK Arnold, a player who combines raw talent with a work ethic that is second to none. Her growth over the past seasons is a testament to her dedication to the sport, and has earned her the title of Big East Freshman of the Week three times.

The current crop of underclassmen and juniors in NCAA women’s basketball is not just a list of talented athletes; they are the future of the sport. Each player – from JuJu Watkins, to KK Arnold and Mikaylah Williams – brings a unique set of skills and stories that enrich the game. As they continue to develop and hone their skills, the ceiling for what they can achieve is high. These players are not only making their mark in college basketball but are also setting the stage for a brighter and more competitive future in women’s basketball.