Olivia Miles partners with Stackwell Capital, investing in Notre Dame athletes with financial education, investment accounts to build wealth.

Notre Dame's standout women's basketball player, Olivia Miles, is taking her talents beyond the basketball court into the world of finance and empowerment. Despite being sidelined by an injury, Miles is making strides as the new lead NIL brand ambassador for Stackwell Capital Digital Investment.

This partnership, reported on Thursday via Tom Loy of 247Sports.com, aligns with Miles' business-oriented interests and commitment to making a positive impact. As the face of Stackwell, Miles embraces a mission that resonates deeply with her values: building wealth and breaking barriers. Stackwell Capital, a firm dedicated to financial education and market access, finds a fitting ambassador in Miles, who shares the company's focus on leadership, financial inclusion and education.

The collaboration between Miles and Stackwell is not just symbolic. It has practical implications, especially for her fellow student-athletes at Notre Dame. Miles is set to invest in her teammates by offering them both financial education and seed investment accounts. This initiative extends beyond her immediate circle, allowing student-athletes more broadly to gain vital information and pathways to invest their earnings. The goal is clear: to empower these young individuals to control their financial futures and lay the foundation for generational wealth from an early age.

Notre Dame student-athletes, in particular, stand to benefit significantly from this partnership. Each athlete will receive a $25 seeded investment account from Miles and Stackwell. This initiative offers more than the prospect of financial gains; it provides lifelong knowledge and skills that can be pivotal in shaping their futures.

The partnership between Olivia Miles and Stackwell Capital is more than just a business deal; it's a statement about the potential of athletes to drive change and make a difference in their communities. As Miles steps into this new role, she brings with her the determination and leadership she has always shown on the basketball court, now channeled towards a cause that goes beyond sports, touching lives and shaping futures.