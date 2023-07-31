Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic believes other than his pupil, there is only one other player on the ATP Tour that could challenge Carlos Alcaraz at the US Open.

Alcaraz is coming off a Wimbledon final win over Djokovic earlier this month for his second career Grand Slam victory and with momentum on his side, it wouldn't be a surprise to see him retain his US Open crown next.

Despite his defeat at SW19, Djokovic will still likely be favored to stop the Spaniard at Flushing Meadows. However, Ivanisevic believes there's another player capable of doing it as well and that's Jannik Sinner.

“Alcaraz is a story by himself, and Sinner is the only one who can threaten him at the US Open, along with Novak,” he told Sportske Novosti (via Tennis 365). “The game that Sinner has doesn’t match Alcaraz and they have had very interesting matches so far.

“Also, if [Daniil] Medvedev plays well on the day, he is also a phenomenal player for me. Novak remains the only ‘dinosaur’ among those older ones, the rest are all young guys. It’s a normal sequence, but there’s still something to ask the elders.”

It's an interesting remark by Ivanisevic as Alcaraz himself labeled Sinner as the one player on the tour who could potentially be that great rival that could push him further. The Italian is also notably 3-3 against Alcaraz in their head-to-head record.

But when it comes to challenging Djokovic, Ivanisevic believes only Alcaraz is capable of doing that.

“Kudos to everyone, but only one player can get it, and that’s Carlos Alcaraz,” he added before heaping praise on the 20-year-old. “… As a person he is phenomenal, and as a player I won’t even talk, it’s a miracle. The energy he brings to the court, the way he plays… He’s always smiling, even when he loses, it’s amazing.”

In the end, Ivanisevic believes Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner's capability to match Alcaraz's pace — especially for five-set matches — is what sets them apart from the other contenders.

“Yes, it will be an interesting rivalry. Each of their matches is tense,” he said. “There is no one who can stay in a long match with Alcaraz except Sinner and Djokovic. Those who cannot stay for long at Alcaraz’s pace can immediately pack their rackets and go home.”