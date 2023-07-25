Novak Djokovic has received yet another endorsement as the greatest tennis player of all time.

Although it seemed somewhat crazy in the past, it's becoming more and more accepted from many in the sport world that Djokovic is the tennis GOAT over the likes of Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer.

That was especially the case after he won a record 23rd Grand Slam title at the French Open last month and along with his longevity and having a superior head-to-head record over the rest of the Big Three, Sania Mirza — a three-time Grand Slam champion in women’s doubles titles as well as a three-time Grand Slam champion in mixed doubles — believes it's hard to deny Djokovic of the unofficial title.

“I don’t know in which generation we will be able to see three of the best the world has ever produced,” Mirza told The Week’s Neeru Bhatia (via Tennis 365). “The debate will continue but I definitely think that, given the way Novak is playing physically, he has probably become the greatest ever male player if you look at the numbers.

“Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal forced each other to become the best and they credit each other, and also Novak, for pushing them to their limits.”

Of course, one common criticism of Novak Djokovic is his on-court demeanor and many of his critics also claim he'll never be as loved as Nadal or Federer.

Mirza, however, believes Djokovic is misunderstood as he is well-liked by many within the ATP and WTA Tour. And according to the Indian great, his giving nature also factors into his greatness.

“Coming back to Novak, he is very caring towards other players,” she added. “He is part of the Professional Tennis Players Association (which seeks greater autonomy for players), but he does not need to be part of it. He does so because he wants to help others who are not as privileged as him. I do not know how to describe greatness, but it is not just about being a great tennis player. It is also about being a good person.

“I do not know if he is misunderstood on the circuit; he is quite liked actually on the tour. Everybody has a lot of respect for him, as they should, but I think because it has been a Rafa-Roger rivalry, everyone spoke about him as the third man who kind of came in. Who would have thought he would surpass everybody one day.

“He has evolved a lot physically; he has done everything in his power to be at the top of his game, especially at 36. He talks of 36 being the new 26―he truly lives by that. The way he moves and conducts himself, be it in his diet or training, is all a sign of him evolving and becoming the best version of himself. It is quite scary that the best version of himself is the greatest tennis player of all time.”