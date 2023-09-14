In a nostalgic twist that sent fans into a frenzy of excitement, NSYNC, the iconic boy band of the late '90s and early 2000s, has made a triumphant return to the music scene. The group recently revealed their first song in over two decades, which will be featured in the highly anticipated animated film ‘Trolls Band Together.'

The surprise announcement was met with immense enthusiasm from NSYNC fans, who have been eagerly awaiting a reunion from the beloved boy band. The song, titled “Better Place,” captures the signature harmonies and pop-infused sound that made NSYNC a global phenomenon.

The track will be part of the soundtrack for ‘Trolls Band Together,' the latest installment in the popular ‘Trolls' animated franchise. The film, set to be released later this year, brings together a star-studded cast of characters and musical talents to promote themes of unity, collaboration, and the power of music.

NSYNC members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick expressed their excitement about reuniting for this special project. The decision to participate in the film was fueled by their enthusiasm for the ‘Trolls' franchise and the opportunity to create music that resonates with a new generation of fans.

The group's return comes at a time when '90s nostalgia is at its peak, with many fans who grew up listening to NSYNC now introducing their favorite music to their own children. The announcement of their new song has sparked a wave of excitement on social media, with fans expressing their anticipation for the upcoming track.

As NSYNC takes center stage once again, their first song in 20 years promises to be a memorable moment in music history and a testament to the enduring appeal of their iconic sound.