The highly-anticipated third installment in DreamWorks' Trolls franchise, titled “Trolls Band Together,” is not just bringing back the beloved animated characters; it's also reuniting one of the biggest boy bands of the late 90s and early 2000s – *NSYNC, according to PageSix.

In the trailer for “Trolls Band Together,” which dropped recently, there's a hint at a boy band reunion storyline involving Justin Timberlake's character, Branch. But now, a source has exclusively confirmed to ET that JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick will indeed have surprise roles in the film alongside Timberlake.

The movie seems to play on the boy band theme, with a character named Floyd, voiced by Troye Sivan, telling Timberlake's Branch, “We're out of sync,” and hinting at a journey from “boys to men” and “back streets,” likely referencing famous boy bands like Boyz II Men and Backstreet Boys.

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

But the excitement doesn't stop there. The source also revealed that *NSYNC will come together to release a new song for the movie, marking their first song as a group since 2001's “Girlfriend.”

For fans of *NSYNC, this news is a dream come true, especially since rumors of a reunion have been circulating for years. Although members of the group have occasionally performed together at special events, this marks the first time Timberlake will join the other four members since their 2002 split.

Over the years, speculation swirled about why the group hadn't reunited sooner. Chris Kirkpatrick previously shared that JC Chasez was hesitant to return to the spotlight due to some unresolved issues. However, if the reports about “Trolls Band Together” are accurate, it appears that Chasez's reservations have finally faded away, making this reunion a historic moment for boy band enthusiasts and fans of *NSYNC alike.