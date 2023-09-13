Is NSYNC releasing new music? Well, inquiring minds and Taylor Swift want to know! At the 2023 VMAs, NSYNC reunited for the first time in over a decade.

NSYNC reunite onstage at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards 🤩#VMAs pic.twitter.com/Kl5rv9UBqE — ClutchPoints Entertainment (@ClutchpointsEnt) September 13, 2023

Live and breathe pop culture? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending entertainment news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The 2023 VMAs took place in Newark, New Jersey at the Prudential Center. NSYNC group members Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Joey Fatone, and Chris Kirkpatrick were on stage Tuesday (Sept. 12) when they presented Swift with her award for Best Pop Video for her hit song “Anti-Hero.”

“We just wanted to say, thank you MTV and especially all of you guys,” Joey Fatone said as fans yelled in the crowd. “Thank you so much, each and every one of you, for always supporting your favorite music artists!”

“I’m not doing well pivoting from this to this [from being an NSYNC fan to accepting an award],” Taylor Swift said as she accepted the award from the boy band. “Like, I had your [NSYNC] dolls!”

She also asked if the group was going to releasing anything anytime soon. “Are you guys gonna do something? I need to know what it is!” she said and then continued with her speech and thanked her fans for their support.

It has been 19 years since Justin Timberlake left the group to pursue a solo career. It has been a decade since their last live performance together. However, they it has been reported that they have link up in the studio recently. Timberlake who stars in the Trolls franchise got the band together to record a new song for the upcoming “Trolls Band Together,” film. Posters began popping up in New York about the new film which has a QR code that leads you to a song titled “Take You To A Better Place” which seemingly sounds like *NSYNC.

Take a look at the post here about the potential music release above: