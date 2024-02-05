Michael Malone knows Christian Braun can do so much more...

The Denver Nuggets drafted Christian Braun late in the first round of the 2022 NBA Draft. The versatile forward was a key contributor with the Kansas Jayhawks during their National Championship run. Braun brings a certain tenacity and competitiveness to the court. That energy was definitely helpful during the Nuggets' NBA Championship run. However, we haven't fully seen what Braun is capable of.

PSA: DO NOT JUMP WITH CHRISTIAN BRAUN pic.twitter.com/QRnvZMxTG0 — Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) December 15, 2023

Braun has had a few games showcasing glimpses of greatness. However, Nuggets head coach Michael Malone still believes he needs to step up in certain areas.

“He's a better player than he has shown,” Malone told reporters. “That's not just on Christian Braun, that's on me as a head coach, finding ways to get him going. And as I told him today when I met with him, I said ‘I'm not looking at your stats, your three-point percentage. I'm looking at you. You're an intangible guy. Your energy, your aggression, your physicality, your discipline, all have to be off the charts for us every single night.'”

Christian Braun's minutes have fluctuated throughout the 2023-24 season. Like his minutes, his sophomore campaign has fluctuated as well. Braun's best game of the season came against the New Orleans Pelicans. He scored a career-high 25 points, as well as nine rebounds and three assists. Even though he came off the bench that night, he still played a whopping 30 minutes in the game.

Currently from the bench, Braun is averaging just 7.0 points while shooting 44.9 percent from the field. The Nuggets' bench is also a work in progress, and to some is considered one of the weak points of the defending champions.