Just as the Los Angeles Chargers learned they lost a wide receiver to retirement, a rookie at the same position ended his holdout. The latter provided good news for the Chargers player who is under the most pressure entering the 2025 season.

Entering his sixth NFL season, quarterback Justin Herbert has a lot to prove and plenty of pressure. This is the year the Chargers are supposed to become a major threat to the Chiefs in the AFC West. And if they do that, that likely means they’re also a serious Super Bowl contender.

However, Herbert must excel to get the Chargers where they want to go.

Chargers QB Justin Herbert needs big season

Herbert turned in a fabulous 2024 season with 23 touchdown tosses and only three interceptions. He thrived in Jim Harbaugh’s system with 3,870 yards and a 65.9 completion percentage.

But most importantly, Herbert posted his best record as a starting quarterback. He entered the year with a mark of 30-32, but guided Los Angeles to an 11-6 finish.

Herbert said Harbaugh deserves credit for helping him improve, according to chargers.com.r

“To have a guy like that leading the team, you know, it shows up,” Herbert said. “You turn on the tape, and everyone wants to play for him, wants to fight for him. And I think guys are playing energetic. They're excited to be out there, and they're having fun.”

Also, Herbert said the offense is in tune, and that would help any quarterback, according to chargers.com.

“I think it's just continuing to improve on where we need to and taking what we did well last year and continuing to work on that,” Herbert said. “Understanding where we fell short, what we need to improve on and taking on that entire body of work from last year and just continuing to improve.

“I think we've got a lot of great film of stuff that we've done — route concepts, protections — so guys are comfortable with it. It's just continuing to get better at that and moving forward.”

Justin Herbert said offseason has been a plus

“I think we've made great strides this offseason. I would say that we've gotten a lot better,” Herbert said. “We're continuing to put in this offense and master and do everything we can to fully understand it.

“I think from that standpoint, we're further ahead than where we were last year. There's a lot of work to do. And I think guys have done a great job this offseason of showing up mentally prepared and being focused day in and day out.”

Another thing that should help Herbert handled to pressure of leading his team to wins is an improved offensive line. The Chargers added 6-foot-7, 363-pound beast Mekhi Becton to start at the right guard position.

“He's as impressive as I remember,” Herbert said. “I've played against him a couple of times now and we know how talented and how gifted he is. He's a great human being as well. He's a great guy in the locker room and I'm really looking forward to playing behind him.”

QB Justin Herbert can lean on his teammates

Also, Herbert said he can rely on left guard Bradley Bozeman and center Zion Johnson.

“I think they've both done such a great job of getting the ball to the quarterback,” Herbert said. “That can be something that people overlook at the center position.

“They're both very smart, understand the offense. I think they're both very talented in their own way. Boze has definitely led such a great example for Zion. So, Zion is picking up everything he can from Boze. I think to have two guys like that who can snap the ball, it's only going to help us.”

One thing that adds to the pressure for Hebert will be the absence of Mike Williams. He announced his plans to retire. Herbert had big plans for Williams, who played with Herbert for four seasons.

“To have a guy like that line up at X, Z, wherever he plays, you know you got a real threat,” Herbert said back in June. “He just brings energy to the team, practice, and it's good to see him back.

“(Fifty/fifty) balls are not quite 50/50 as we've seen with Mike. You need a play, a big-time play, he's going to go up and make it. He's been really fun to play with in the past.”

Herbert’s receiving group now has Ladd McConkey at WR1, Quentin Johnston at WR2, and rookie Tre Harris currently slotted as WR3. There’s not a lot of standout depth after those guys. That just turns the pressure up even more on Herbert.