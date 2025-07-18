The Los Angeles Dodgers and New York Yankees are two of MLB’s most historic franchises. A legend who is familiar with both coasts would likely agree.

Former Yankees and Dodgers manager Joe Torre recently praised both teams, and offered an intriguing comparison.

“I always looked at the Dodgers as the Yankees of the National League, because you either love them or hate them,” Torre told Dodgers Nation’s Doug McKain during the All-Star festivities in Atlanta. “What Dave Roberts has done has been remarkable.”

Torre managed the Yankees from 1996 to 2007. He led New York to four World Series titles during his tenure, and helped solidify their status as baseball’s most successful franchise.

While he is mostly known for his success in New York, Torre also enjoyed a productive stretch in Los Angeles from 2008 to 2010. Across his three seasons with the Dodgers, the team went 259-227 and made two NLCS appearances.

Torre’s comparison is apt given how well the Dodgers have performed under manager Dave Roberts. Los Angeles has gone 909-545 since Roberts took the reins in 2016. They have made the Postseason each year and have won two World Series titles since his arrival.

The Dodgers' 2024 World Series team defeated the Yankees in five games, and played a brand of baseball that was reminiscent of Torre’s Bombers.

All-Stars such as Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts, and Shohei Ohtani contributed timely offense at the plate throughout the series. They were aided by effective pitching and solid defense.

While the team could have slugged their way to the finish line, they proved themselves as an intelligent club that could in more ways than one.

Such versatility was a portion of what made Torre’s Yankees a tough team to defeat. Roberts’ Dodgers have similarly infuriated opposing teams and their fans with their top-tier talent and willingness to be creative on the diamond.