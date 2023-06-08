The Denver Nuggets have taken a 2-1 lead in the NBA Finals against the Miami Heat after pulling off a 109-94 win on Wednesday as the series shifted to the Heat's home floor. It was the phenomenal play of the Nuggets star duo in Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray that powered them to the win as both players finished with incredible stat lines. But while Jokic and Murray may the Nuggets stars, they've been able to win in the playoffs due to major contributions from the everyone in the rotation. Aaron Gordon has been a driving force in the Nuggets playoff run and on Tuesday he detailed his role and how he's been able to thrive playing off the two stars as per Katy Winge of Altitude Sports.

Aaron Gordon on his responsibility when Murray/Jokić are in the two-man game: “I do what I love to do. That's what's so great about it. I get to play the dunker. So I work the baseline, catch alley-oops and drop-off passes and get to bang out. It's awesome.” (Big AG smile) — Katy Winge (@katywinge) June 8, 2023

Aaron Gordon is in his second full season with the Nuggets after being traded by the Orlando Magic during the 2020-21 season. Since being traded to the Nuggets, Gordon has been able to experience the postseason after only making the playoffs once during his six and a half seasons with the Magic.

During this playoff run, Gordon has been averaging 13.0 points per game, 5.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 18 games so far. He's been shooting 51.1 percent from the field, 37.5 percent from the three-point line and 66.1 percent from the free-throw line. In Game 3 he finished with 11 points, ten rebounds, five assists and one steal while shooting 50 percent from the field.

Gordon has become a major X-factor for the Nuggets and he fits in perfectly alongside Nikola Jokic and Jamal Murray. He moves without the ball and he crashes the glass and he gives them a major advantage in the NBA Finals.