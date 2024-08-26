Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon has had to battle through a very tough moment in life this offseason with his family. Aaron's brother, Drew Gordon, tragically passed away in a car accident after the Nuggets had been eliminated from the playoffs. Gordon, who has been mourning his brother, had given very little details as to what he has been up to this offseason and what is to come for the 2024-25 NBA season.

While the 10-year veteran has yet to fully discuss what transpired this offseason, Gordon has made the decision to honor his late brother for the 2024-25 NBA season by switching his jersey number. Instead of his normal No. 50 Nuggets jersey, Gordon will honor his brother by switching to No. 32, according to NBA jersey enthusiast Etienne Catalan. This is the same number Drew wore during his basketball career, both in college and at the professional ranks.

Drew Gordon played for both UCLA and New Mexico in college before spending most of his playing career overseas. He did join the Philadelphia 76ers in 2014, and he spent time in the NBA G League with the Sixers' affiliate the following year. Gordon retired from playing professional basketball last summer and oftentimes supported his younger brother at Nuggets games.

Aaron changing his jersey number is simply a nod to his older brother, who influenced his basketball career before he even entered the league. Even so, this won't make the grieving process any smoother or easier for the entire Gordon family.

In addition to changing his jersey number to honor his brother, Gordon also appeared to get a new tattoo this summer, with the initials “D” and “G” spotted in one of his Instagram posts.

As he enters the 2024-25 NBA season, the No. 32 jersey that Gordon is set to wear will be his third different number since being drafted fourth overall in 2014. He wore No. 00 with the Orlando Magic and No. 50 with the Nuggets over the last three-and-a-half seasons.

Last season, Gordon played in 73 total games, averaging 13.9 points and 6.5 rebounds per game while shooting 55.6 percent from the floor. Whatever happens during the upcoming season, Gordon will be dedicating all of his accomplishments to his brother.