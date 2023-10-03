Aaron Gordon and the Denver Nuggets are preparing to defender their 2022-2023 championship, and it won't be easy with teams like the Lakers and Warriors gunning for them.

The Nuggets will have to move forward without star defender Bruce Brown this season which draw a hilarious take from Nikola Jokic. Star guard Jamal Murray was issued a challenge by the team's coach Michael Malone recently.

Recently Gordon was able to attend the USC football vs. Colorado football game in Boulder. Coach Deion Sanders' team lost by a final score of 48-41, but that didn't hamper the incredible atmosphere according to Gordon, who described it in a press conference recently.

The Nuggets and Colorado football share the same state and play within 30 miles of each other. Gordon, a 6-foot-8, 235 pound power forward, averaged 16.6 points and 6.6 rebounds last season. He shot 56.4% from the floor and dished out three assists per game.

Next season, Malone and the Nuggets hope Gordon can continue his winning ways against teams that have been constructed to stop them. The Nuggets' budding rival, the Los Angeles Lakers, added Christian Wood to a front court that was already talented and deep.

Malone's team averaged over 115 points per game last season while also showing they can be one of the best defensive teams in the NBA. The Nuggets open the 2023 NBA preseason with a game against the Phoenix Suns on the road, followed by a road matchup with the Bulls two days later.